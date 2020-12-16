Gov. Northam highlights 2021 budget amendments to navigate next phase of pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam’s 2021 budget aims to help Virginians navigate the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, provide much-needed relief for working families, and position the commonwealth to quickly rebuild our economy.
The proposed budget includes $240 million for public health pandemic response, including $90 million to support Virginia’s vaccination deployment.
The budget would also invest over $500 million to prevent reductions to school division funding due to COVID-19, with:
- $27 million in school counselors
- $80 million for a two-percent bonus for teachers and support positions
- Over $16 million to expand access to early childhood education.
An additional $25 million will be invested in Virginia’s Housing Trust Fund in FY2022 to help local and regional efforts to craft housing affordability solutions. This will match the $55 million that is maintained in FY2021 to bring Virginia’s HTF to its highest level ever of $55 million annually.
The proposal also includes $15.7 million in FY21 for the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program and $1.5 million in FY2022 to fund additional housing attorneys at the Virginia State Bar.
For the workforce, the governor’s budget includes $36 million in FY2022 for the G3 Program to get free or low-cost job skills training in high-need fields through Virginia’s community college system.
