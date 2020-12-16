Forecast: Heavy, Cold rain for Richmond that could start as freezing rain or sleet

Ice and snow accumulates West of I-95

Heavy, Cold rain for Richmond that could start as freezing rain or sleet
By Andrew Freiden | December 16, 2020 at 3:55 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will be a wet and cold day for metro Richmond, but our far western and northwestern counties will likely receive a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially northwest and west of Richmond. Icy roads are likely in these areas that could see a glaze of ice. Metro RVA likely sees a cold rain but could start as sleet or freezing rain in the early morning. 1-2″ of rain total possible. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times during the afternoon. A snow accumulation of 1-2″ is expected in western Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham. Timing: Arrives pre-dawn to our southwestern counties and exits late evening. Highs in the upper 30s (Precipitation Chance close to 100%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated rain/snow shower possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 50 (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

