Five Highland Springs football players sign to Division I programs

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - The next group of Highland Springs Division I talent became official on Wednesday morning.
Five Springers signed national letters of intent to continue their football and academic careers at the college level, and four will do so with Power Five programs. The signings took place at the local American Legion post in Highland Springs in front of a limited crowd of family, coaches and media.
Oklahoma commits Kelvin Gilliam and Damond Harmon headline the class. Both will head to Norman in the fall hoping to make noise as freshmen. Each had verbally committed back in August and think having a close friend and teammate with them will be a big help.
“It’s just good going out there, probably 19 hours away, with someone that you’ve known for your entire life,” the defensive lineman Gilliam said.
“It’s going to be great,” added Harmon, a defensive back. “I just feel like we’re always going to stay on each other, we’re going to push each other hard, we’re going to keep balling. Nothing’s going to stop me and Kelvin.”
Defensive back Jabari Parker was the only member of today’s group who had yet to announce his commitment and he chose to remain in state, opting for Virginia Tech. Parker picked the Hokies over Virginia and Mississippi.
“The environment and the culture, I felt like it fit me perfectly,” the senior said of Virginia Tech. “The way they play- I talked to a couple players and a couple of coaches. I felt the good vibe, I felt the good environment.”
Jamareeh Jones played quarterback for Highland Springs last season, but will suit up at defensive back at the next level. He’ll join Parker in the ACC as he signed with Boston College.
“I feel like I’m going to a good atmosphere, I’ve got a lot of family that went up there and said they loved it up there, so I’m ready to go win. There’s no doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t love it up there.”
Running back Jordan Jackson will head to the Keystone State to continue his career. Jackson signed on with St. Francis, where he thinks he’ll get a chance to carry the ball quite a bit.
“They like to run the ball a whole lot, so that works in my favor,” Jackson said. “Coaches contacted me everyday, called, text, Twitter posts. Things that like drew me to them more.”
Highland Springs may have more student-athletes commit in February when the regular signing period begins. The Springers also hope that those who signed today will get the chance to have a senior season that can kick off in February.
