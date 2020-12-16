FBI increases reward amount to find 14-year-old’s killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond FBI is increased the award amount to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing an Emporia teen.
Emporia police were called to the 200 block of Briggs Street on Sept. 5 for the report of shots fired. Once there, police found 14-year-old K-Ron Surratt who was shot and killed.
“Emporia Police are aware of ongoing conflicts between rival gang sects in the City with exchanges of retaliatory gunfire on several occasions. Investigators do not believe K-Ron was involved in gang activity, but may have been a victim of random gunfire between rival gang members,” the FBI said.
The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise Task Force is helping Emporia police with the investigation.
Officials have now increased the reward amount from $5,000 to $10,000 for information that helps them find Surratt’s killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email them at Tips.FBI.gov.
