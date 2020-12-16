Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-81 in Pulaski.
Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of North Carolina was killed in one of several crashes in which icy roads were factors. It happened about 7:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes; that crash was followed by two more nearby, with no additional injuries.
At least six cars and a UPS truck were involved in the string of crashes near mile marker 94.
The first crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. with a pickup headed north on I-81 sliding off the road. No injury was reported with that crash. As troopers were responding, there was another crash in the northbound lanes, also with no injury.
Police say the road was extremely slick and VDOT workers were called to treat the road.
At 9:40 a.m., a northbound driver ran off the road into a ditch at the 49 mile marker. No injuries were reported there.
Police are urging drivers to slow down during the storm, increase the distance between vehicles, use seat belts and use headlights.
Elsewhere on 81, all southbound lanes were closed because of a vehicle fire at mile marker 166 in Botetourt County, and southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 120 in Montgomery County because of multiple wrecks. Other sections of 81 across our region are also seeing crashes.
