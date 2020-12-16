Dominion announces groundbreaking offshore wind turbine vessel, set to anchor in Hampton Roads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy took a big step Wednesday, announcing the construction of a new offshore wind vessel that will bring jobs and growth to the commonwealth.
The first Jones Act compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel will better enable the industry to bring clean, renewable energy to Virginia.
It is currently being constructed by the global marine shipbuilding firm Keppel AmFELS at its Brownsville, Texas shipyard.
“This is a monumental step for the offshore wind industry in America,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Dominion Energy is proud to be leading a consortium of respected industry participants in the construction of the first Jones Act compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, which will provide significant American jobs, and provide a reliable, home-grown installation solution with the capacity to handle the next generation of large-scale, highly-efficient turbine technologies. This will better enable the offshore wind industry to bring clean, renewable energy to customers in the U.S.”
The vessel will base operations out of Hampton Roads and is expected to support U.S. offshore wind turbine installations by the end of 2023.
“It’s about leadership for shipbuilding, leadership for manufacturing employment, and leadership for a utility project that will be second to none,” Senator Tim Kaine said. “It’s also about leadership in tackling one of the toughest challenges on this planet, which is the reality of climate change.”
Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Governor Ralph Northam also hopped on the virtual call to applaud Dominion for this clean energy development.
