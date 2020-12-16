Doctors offices, retailers see a rush of those looking to get tested for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, you may have to wait a few days; and if you want instant results, you may have trouble making an appointment at all. That’s because demand is extremely high right now as more people take advantage of testing in our area.
With “testing available here” signs greeting retail customers, more people are taking advantage. There’s even a rush at doctor’s offices.
“The number of tests we’ve been doing has been increasing on a daily basis,” said Dr. Torino Jennings of the Capital Area Health Network.
He welcomes the rush.
“A lot of people with diseases are of the mindset of ‘If I have it, I don’t want to know’…[with] this virus, if you do know, you can take extra precautions to keep from spreading it to other people,” Jennings said.
Those looking to get tested may find they have to wait their turn. At some popular retailers in our area, it could take a few days to get an appointment. That’s for the results that come back later. As for the rapid results tests that are also being offered, some places are fully booked.
“Some of the individuals coming to us over the course of last week and this week are being tested to try to keep, for instance, their grandparents safe because they haven’t seen them in a while and they’re willing to take a chance on seeing them but want to take every precaution as they can,” Jennings explained.
While experts advise against holiday travel right now, they realize some will still do it. Dr. Jennings says those who do should get tested a week before travel and then again a few days before leaving to play it safe.
“There are so many people that cannot afford to get affected with the virus.”
While there’s a wait at most facilities in our area, the Capital Area Health Network plans to offer rapid results tests every day beginning next week.
