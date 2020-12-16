Henrico road closed following crash that downed utility lines

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Utility lines are down and roads are closed after a crash occurred in Henrico.
All lanes of North Parham Road are closed between Skipwith Road and West Broad Street, along with all lanes of Skipwith between Broad and Parham and the northbound lanes of Skipwith between Mayland Drive and Parham.
The closures are expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday while repairs are being made.
Henrico police are directing traffic.
Southbound traffic on Parham is being detoured via Broad and Homeview Drive to Parham. Northbound traffic on Parham is being detoured via Skipwith, Hungary Spring Road and Broad to Parham.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.