RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You know you’ve done it! Picked up an item that’s on sale in a store and wondered, ‘is this as low as it will go?’
Many stores use an internal pricing system which shows you if an item has been marked down, if it will be marked down again, or if it’s a final markdown.
You just have to know how to crack the price tag code. And Kyle James with the website ratherbeshopping.com has been studying the prices at stores for years-- even collecting tips from employees and insiders. And I’m here to tell you-- he thinks he’s cracked a few of the price tag codes.
Let’s start with Dick’s Sporting Goods. James says you can easily avoid paying full price if you look at the price tags. He says prices ending in .00 or .99 – indicates full-price. And prices ending in .93 or .97 – means these are clearance items.
An employee at Khol’s help James crack that code. Make sure you look at the letters in the top Right Corner of digital shelf tag. For instance GV means Great Value. Limited time price drop, usually only lasts 1-2 days. N-M means New Markdown. S stands for Sale Price. B-G-H = Buy one, get one for half off.
And at Target: Prices ending in .99 – that is full price. Prices ending in 8, as in .98, .88 – this is a marked down price of an item on clearance.
He breaks even more prices down for Sears, Sam’s Club, Pet Smart, Home Depot, JC Penny and many more.
