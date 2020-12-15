Woman searching for missing toucan that flew out window in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is searching for her missing toucan after it flew out the window on Dec. 13.
Stephanie Savas said she moved in with her friend at the Courthouse Green Townhomes in Chesterfield and left the nearly 2-year-old toucan, Nyx, in the spare bedroom while going out to run errands.
Savas said that sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Nyx figured out the window was open and flew out. She said neither herself nor her roommate realized there was not a screen on the window.
Nyx has never been outside before without being in a carrier.
“She has her flight feathers (meaning they’re not trimmed to prevent flying) and is a very quick flyer. However, one of the things I believe may be to my benefit, toucans don’t typically fly long distances as they’re more likely to hop between branches of trees,” Savas said in an email.
Savas said Nyx disappeared in the 6200 section of the Courthouse Green Townhomes and went out a north-facing window that looks toward Gatesgreen Drive.
“We are growing increasingly concerned with the colder weather and snow coming tomorrow that either she’s stuck somewhere and afraid to come out, or won’t be able to endure the elements much longer, especially with the added fear and stress she’s under being in a totally new environment she’s not familiar with,” she said in an email.
Nyx is about eight inches tall. Her back and wings are dark green but may appear black She has a yellow belly, a four-inch-long yellow bill with red on the bottom, and a black line between.
Savas is also looking for anyone that has a FLIR or thermal sensing camera who would allow her to borrow it or pay for their services.
“Toucans in their natural habitat nest in hollow tree trunks, or holes that woodpeckers make in trees. A thermal camera would allow me to see any warm spots where she may be holed up trying to stay warm,” Savas said.
Savas also asks for neighbors to not only keep an eye on the trees but also any sheds, garage space, attic space or enclosed areas.
“Also...listen for any unusual bird calls, both from Nyx herself or if other birds are in the area that she’s in, they may react to an outsider and cause a commotion,” she said.
Savas said she is offering a $1,000 reward if Nyx is found alive and anyone with tips or sighings is asked to call 484-800-6069.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.