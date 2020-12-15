VSU receives largest single donor gift from author, philanthropist

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has received its largest single donor gift in the school’s history.
Author and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $30 million to the university.
“Ms. Scott’s legacy and generosity will touch the lives of Virginia State University students for years to come,” says VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Thanks to her investment in VSU, a generation of students who are living through the challenges of a pandemic, a social justice movement, and reduced scholarship funding will have additional resources as they continue to pursue their dreams of a world class education at Virginia State University.”
VSU said the money will give “broader opportunities focusing on a holistic approach to academic excellence and student success and engagement while emphasizing leadership and professional development, career planning, and experiential learning.”
Forbes magazine named Scott as one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women for 2020.
Scott has also donated to four other HBCUs and more than 100 non-profit organizations over the past year.
“I asked a team of advisors to help me accelerate my 2020 giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the crisis,” says Scott. “They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.