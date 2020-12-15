Virginia man stops house fire from becoming worse

LEESBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A former Secret Service member helped stop a house fire from becoming worse in Leesburg.
Unfortunately, the fire did leave one woman dead; but neighbors tell NBC Washington that if it wasn’t for the quick actions of one of their other neighbors, all their homes could have been lost.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said it was an accidental fire that was caused by improperly disposed smoking materials, NBC Washington reports.
“It was definitely a little bit scary because of the condos being so connected, I know there’s some smoke damage in some of the closer houses,” Meghann Barner told NBC Washington.
“If our neighbor hadn’t noticed it, all of us could’ve gone up,” David Parker-Ross, a neighbor to the victim, told NBC Washington.
JD Cooper is that neighbor, who lives adjacent to the victim. He is also retired from the Secret Service - serving for Presidents Reagan through Obama.
“Punched the window in, kinda busted up my knuckles a little bit. Then I kicked the rest of it and started spraying the fire,” Cooper told NBC Washington and says instincts and training just kicked it.
While his wife called 911, he was able to knock down most of the fire as crews arrived.
