Virginia Lottery hosting student art contest as part of ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign

“Each year, we are blown away by the talent of Virginia’s youngest artists, and we are excited to launch this program during a school year like no other,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “It’s our mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools, and now more than ever before, this contest provides an excellent opportunity to thank Virginia’s teachers for their remarkable creativity and commitment to their students. These personalized thank-you notes provide a unique way to celebrate student artists and express gratitude to remarkable teachers.”