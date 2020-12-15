VDOT prepares roadways ahead of expected winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A wintry mix of ice and snow is expected north and west of Richmond Wednesday with mostly rain expected in the Richmond area.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to watch forecasts and road conditions as winter weather is expected to impact the state starting overnight Wednesday.
With conditions expected to vary across the state, VDOT is urging anyone who does not need to travel Wednesday to stay home.
“VDOT crews have started pretreatment operations and stand ready to clear roadways once winter weather begins. With high winds expected throughout the event, contractors are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris,” VDOT said.
VDOT crews were putting brine on the roads in portions of the state to help keep roads clear Wednesday.
If you need to drive on Wednesday, VDOT says to use the following tips if the weather impacts roadways.
- Give crews time to treat roads.
- If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
- Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
- Do not pass snow plows
To keep up with the latest road conditions, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.