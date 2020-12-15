Tuesday forecast: Cold but dry, Big rain and some ice/snow tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially north and west of Richmond. Metro RVA likely sees a cold rain. 1-2″ of rain total possible. A snow accumulation of 1-2″ is expected in western Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham. Timing: Arrives pre-dawn to our southwestern counties and exits late evening. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s (Precipitation Chance close to 100%)