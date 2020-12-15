Tuesday forecast: Cold but dry, Big rain and some ice/snow tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dry weather today, then another big storm will bring a chilly rain to Richmond and a wintry mix and even snow to our counties west and northwest.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially north and west of Richmond. Metro RVA likely sees a cold rain. 1-2″ of rain total possible. A snow accumulation of 1-2″ is expected in western Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham. Timing: Arrives pre-dawn to our southwestern counties and exits late evening. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s (Precipitation Chance close to 100%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s. Slight chance of a late day or evening rain/snow shower (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 50 (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.