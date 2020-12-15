Troopers: Woman dies after running off road, striking tree

Troopers: Woman dies after running off road, striking tree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 8:05 PM

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a woman was killed on Tuesday morning after she ran off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers were called shortly after 9 a.m. to Route 17 near Route 301 in Caroline County.

Police said a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on Route 17 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver and only person in the car, Allison Stofko, 33, of Dumfries, died at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.