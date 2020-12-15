Suspected drunk driver injures Virginia police officer

Suspected drunk driver injures Virginia police officer
A Fairfax Police officer was injured after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended his cruiser. (Source: Fairfax Police)
By Todd Densmore | December 15, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 2:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fairfax Police officer was injured early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended his cruiser.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday afternoon, police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Backlick Road in Springfield.

No one is safe when someone chooses to drink and drive. Just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning one of our officers found...

Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

They say the officer had stopped with their emergency lights on after finding a car stopped in the roadway. As the officer got back into his car after investigating, a suspected drunk driver rear-ended him, causing his cruiser to hit the car in front of him. The officer and the suspected drunk driver were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspected drunk driver was arrested.

Fairfax Police reminded that if you’re considering celebrating the holidays with alcohol, please remember to arrange for a sober ride home. You just might save a life.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.