Suspected drunk driver injures Virginia police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fairfax Police officer was injured early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended his cruiser.
In a Facebook post published Tuesday afternoon, police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Backlick Road in Springfield.
They say the officer had stopped with their emergency lights on after finding a car stopped in the roadway. As the officer got back into his car after investigating, a suspected drunk driver rear-ended him, causing his cruiser to hit the car in front of him. The officer and the suspected drunk driver were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The suspected drunk driver was arrested.
Fairfax Police reminded that if you’re considering celebrating the holidays with alcohol, please remember to arrange for a sober ride home. You just might save a life.
