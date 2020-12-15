State holds community listening sessions to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is working with health officials to reach all communities in the Commonwealth, letting them know taking the COVID-19 vaccine will save lives.
Northam held a community listening session Tuesday where citizens were able to get answers to the questions they have when it comes to the vaccines.
“I lost my mother behind COVID,” Gaylene Kanoyton said as she shares a personal story. “She was in a nursing home. She came down with pneumonia…We thought she had bounced back, but when she went back to the nursing home, she never bounced back.”
That was in June. Now she’s on a mission to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they’re eligible.
“This is why I’m dedicated to working so hard because I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through,” she said.
“The smartest, best scientists in the world have been working on this for months,” Northam said.
He is holding community listening sessions virtually with experts to answer questions.
One of them - what’s in the vaccine?
“The vaccine itself, there isn’t any preservatives in either one of these vaccines,” Dr. Stephanie Wheawill shared.
What about side effects?
“Pain at the injection site, pain or redness. Some people have had a fever. They’re typically very short-lived side effects, and within 24 hours or so dissipated, and then headache,” she continued.
Could it actually give you coronavirus?
“Just like with the flu shot, many of you all said, ‘I’m not going to take the flu because the last time I took the flu, it made me sick’. Well years ago, the flu shot was a live virus. It’s not a live virus anymore. Just like this vaccine is not a live virus,” Kanoyton said.
Experts say the vaccines were tested on 70,000 people of diverse backgrounds, some of them with underlying health conditions. They found taking two doses makes the vaccines 95% effective.
“If we’re all immune then the virus has nobody to infect,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said.
Community leaders, pastors and those representing various civic organizations were a part of Tuesday night’s discussion. They’re being asked to go back to their communities and spread the word.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.