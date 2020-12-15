Police: Henrico homeowner chases breaking & entering suspect, shot fired

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who they say broke into a west end home and was chased by the homeowner who arrived shortly after.
Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 5500 block of Indigo Road and 2100 block of Henderson Road; one was a breaking and entering call and the other was a firearm violation. Police have since learned those scenes are are connected.
Police said video surveillance from inside the home on Indigo Road captured the burglar walking around the house. At some point the homeowner returned home and made contact with the burglar.
“Firearms were presented causing that suspect to flee from the scene,” said Lt. Matt Pecka. “The homeowner was attempting to possibly make an apprehension.”
Pecka added the homeowner chased the suspect from the property across the street to the Henderson Road area. At that time a shot was fired. Police said the suspect was able to get away on foot.
Additional resources were brought to the scene including K-9, SWAT and aerial support to search for the suspect. At this house the man is still at large.
Police are asking that anyone who heard or saw something suspicious, or may have video surveillance, to call (804) 780-1000.
