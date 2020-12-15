Petersburg police respond to 2 shootings; 1 injured

Petersburg police respond to 2 shootings; 1 injured
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 4:13 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating at two locations where shots were fired on Tuesday.

The first scene is in the 1800 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were also called to a second scene where a crash happened at Halifax Road and Baylors Lane. Police said shots were fired following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.