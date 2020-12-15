Petersburg police respond to 2 shootings; 1 injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating at two locations where shots were fired on Tuesday.
The first scene is in the 1800 block of Oakdale Avenue.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were also called to a second scene where a crash happened at Halifax Road and Baylors Lane. Police said shots were fired following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.
