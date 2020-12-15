Petersburg hosting drive-thru style Christmas parade

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t getting in the way of Petersburg celebrating Christmas in a modified and safe way this year.
Spectators will still be able to enjoy the holiday cheer of a parade, just in reverse. The Christmas displays will stay in place while spectators will drive by them. You can also enjoy a special music selection on 87.9 FM as you drive by.
“This year has looked very different for everyone, but the Holiday season is always worth celebrating even if it’s in an altered format,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. “We’re excited to have this unique celebration in our community, and I hope everyone enjoys it this weekend!”
Displays will include: Greetings from Petersburg City Council, Greetings from the City Manager and City Administration, Salute to our Armed Forces, Petersburg Police Department, Petersburg Fire Department, Petersburg Sheriff, Southside Emergency Service Crews, Inflatable displays of Clarice, the Grinch, Frosty, Snoopy and Toy Soldier, LNN USA Mobile News Vehicle, Santa Claus and much more!
The Covid-conscious parade will be on Dec. 19 in Old Towne/downtown Petersburg from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more details on the parade, click here.
