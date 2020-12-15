News to Know for Dec. 15: Vaccine concerns, safety; Open enrollment deadline; Jeff Davis Highway renaming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Dry weather today, then another big storm will bring a chilly rain to Richmond and a wintry mix and even snow to our counties west and northwest.
Today will be partly sunny. Highs near 40.
Although COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Virginia, it may take a while before they make it into the arms of most.
That’s because they’re being distributed to healthcare workers and nursing home residents first.
Now, health experts are working to dispel concerns that the vaccine isn’t effective or safe for minorities.
The concerns are due to long-standing beliefs in some of those communities.
Over the next two days, 70,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are heading to 18 health care systems across Virginia, including VCU Health.
Gov. Ralph Northam welcomed one of the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond on Monday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association say once the vaccine arrives, each hospital has to store and redistribute doses to other facilities within its system.
Vaccine administration will likely happen over the next few days.
Some UVA Health employees are set to be some of the first in the area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, December 15.
“Our team members are very excited to receive the vaccine. I would say there’s a groundswell of desire to be vaccinated,” Dr. Costi Sifri, infectious disease doctor at UVA Health, said.
Dr. Sifri says if everything goes as planned, roughly 3,000 coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer will be delivered to the hospital by noon and will be administered to front line workers who deal with patients face-to-face on a daily basis.
The federally-facilitated Marketplace open enrollment period began on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec.15.
If you were denied coverage before, you are encouraged to apply again as the rules have changed.
If you are approved, you could have health coverage within a few weeks. If you would like more information or want to start the application process, click here.
Richmond City Council voted Monday night to rename part of Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
This is within city limits between Hull Street and Walmsley Boulevard on the southside.
Portions of the highway in Northern Virginia have already been renamed Richmond Highway.
