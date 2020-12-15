Man charged in connection to armed carjacking

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called on Dec. 15 to the 5800 block of Bremo Road around 1:19 p.m.
“In this incident, the victim was standing at his vehicle when he was approached by a male. The male engaged in conversation and then produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s Honda truck,” police said in a release.
The victim was able to safely get away and call 911.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Resheed Richie Williams, drove the vehicle and exited onto Bremo Road where officers initiated a traffic stop.
The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office without bond.
