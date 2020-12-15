Fuente “should and will remain” Virginia Tech head coach

Fuente just wrapped up his fifth season as Virginia Tech’s head coach in which the Hokies finished 5-6. They had lost four straight games before concluding the regular season this past Saturday with a 33-15 win over Virginia. Some fans have been vocal on social media and message boards that a change was needed, as have a handful of former players. However, the leader of Hokie athletics says he’s opted to follow his gut, putting his full support behind Fuente, a coach in whom Babcock says he believes.