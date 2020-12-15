Chesterfield police complete traffic enforcement on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say they have completed a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and several connecting roads.
From Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, additional officers patrolled the area, focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and seat belt enforcement.
Along with Hull Street Road, officers patrolled connecting roads which included:
- Courthouse Road
- Turner Road
- Old Hundred Road S.
- Winterpock Road
- Genito Road and others
During the operation, a total of 604 vehicles were stopped.
Police say 499 summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.
Additionally, officers made two DUI arrests.
Police have investigated 11 traffic deaths in the Hull Street Road corridor this year, and speed, alcohol and lack of seat belt use continue to be leading causes of these deaths.
As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely.
