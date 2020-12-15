Chesterfield man uses reward to buy books for school, gets 400 more donated to Indian Reservation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man once referred to as “the golden gem that has blessed this community” is back at it again - this time helping people across the country.
We first told you about Boyd Cave back in March, before schools were shut down. He’s a volunteer “lunch buddy” at J.B Watkins elementary school.
With his three hundred dollar reward in our “Acts of Kindness,” he gave $200 back to the school to buy books for their educational “vending machine.” The rest went towards gift bags for teachers.
A few months ago his kindness kicked in once again.
He saw a request for books from a library on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a reservation his grandfather grew up on. The library put out a request for 400 books to educate students in their Headstart program.
Boyd couldn’t afford to pay for it, so he reached out to the author of “Pout-Pout Fish” and included our original story.
With that, the author discounted the books by 50 percent and the publisher kicked in another 10 percent off.
“It was important for me put a face with the name because the author gets 3-5 hundred e-mails a day, and I wanted to separate my email from the rest,” said Cave. “So I put channel 12′s link in the email. It touched my heart that a little one got a book. Other than the clothes on their backs, the books are the only thing they might have of their own, and it might even be their first book ever.”
The kids will get the books just in time for Christmas And if you would like to make a donation to this Reservation in South Dakota click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.