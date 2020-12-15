Accuser recants allegations against Norfolk priest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Tuesday that an individual who previously came forward and accused a retired diocesan priest of child sexual abuse has recanted the accusations.
The allegations were made earlier this year against Father William Dinga Jr. ‘This recantation by the alleged victim exonerates Father Dinga of these accusations’ the Catholic Diocese said in a news release.
Father Dinga adamantly denied and maintained his innocence concerning the allegations, which arose from alleged conduct at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk in 1986, when they were brought to the attention of the diocese.
Father Dinga, who obtained a medical retirement in 1990, was ordained a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond in 1975. As a result of Father Dinga’s exoneration of these charges, the diocese has restored him to the previous position and status he held with the diocese prior to the now recanted allegations.
