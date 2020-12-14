14-year-old Berea boy arrested for attempted murder, tells police he poisoned grandpa’s coffee creamer

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly trying to kill his 64-year-old grandpa and his grandpa’s girlfriend, said police.
Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker said the grandpa went to the police station on Dec. 9 and told officers his grandson had poisoned his coffee creamer.
According to the grandpa, this happened over a period of 10 days.
The grandpa threw out the first two containers of creamer, thinking they were spoiled.
When the third creamer also tasted and looked funny, he got suspicious and confronted his grandson.
The grandpa told police his grandson had been having a hard time with online schooling and had allegedly threatened to cancel Christmas.
When the grandpa looked at the grandson’s computer, police said he saw a search for “how to kill your parents.”
Police said the 14-year-old admitted to adding lime juice, pepper juice, Greased Lightning cleaner and wasp and hornet killer to the creamer.
Neither the grandpa nor the grandpa’s girlfriend became ill.
Police have charged with teen with attempted murder, domestic violence and contaminating a substance for human consumption.
Police are not releasing the victims’ names, but said the crime happened at a home on Eastland Road.
