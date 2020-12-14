Two Virginia State Police troopers injured after patrol vehicle struck

Just before 8 a.m., troopers J.G. Carico and K.D. Nelson responded to a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle ran off the side of the interstate at the 68-mile marker. State police said both troopers were seated in their patrol car finishing up the crash investigation when a Toyota Camry going north ran off the road and hit the back of their vehicle. The patrol car was parked on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights activated at the time.