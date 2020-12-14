Troopers identify woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the woman killed in a crash along Interstate 295 in Hanover County on Friday.
Police were called on Dec. 11 at 5:47 p.m. to the crash about one mile south of Creighton Road.
Police said a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was heading south in the center-left lane when it changed lanes to the right, striking a 2004 Grand Marquis. The tractor-trailer then went back into the center left lane and hit a 1995 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
“The Grand Marquis spun into the left lane striking an Acura MDX, then continued onto the median striking the embankment. The Acura ran off the road into the median striking a tree,” troopers said in a release.
The driver of the Grand Marquis, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both people in the Acura were taken to the hospital. The passenger, 54-year-old Hedi Gallegos, of Orlando, Florida, died of her injuries.
Tariq Manuel, 28, of Plymouth, North Carolina, was driving the 2019 Peterbilt and is charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Neither speed nor weather are being considered factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
