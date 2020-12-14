Tri-City Chili Peppers announce Christmas giveaway

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers have announced the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ giveaway.
Chili Pepper fans will now be able to celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year.
The grand prize of the giveaway will include:
- Two (2) 6-game ‘all you can eat’ ticket memberships (featuring six of the hottest games of the 2021 inaugural season)
- Chili Pepper gear
To register to win, click here, and subscribe to your email. Then like and follow the Tri-City Chili Peppers Facebook and Twitter pages. Complete these steps before Christmas (Dec. 25).
The more ‘12 Days of Christmas’ posts you share on social media, the higher up you will make it on Santa’s nice list.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 26.
