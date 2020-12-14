Study: More than half of respondents unlikely to get COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new study, led by a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University professor, has found that more than half of its respondents are unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine under the emergency use authorization.
The study, “Willingness to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine with and without Emergency Use Authorization,” will be published in the American Journal of Infection Control.
The study surveyed 788 adults in the United States and found that 59.9% of respondents were definitely or probably going to get the vaccine in the future, 18.8% were neutral and 21.3% were probably or definitely not going to get it.
When asked about getting the vaccine under an emergency use authorization, “46.9% of respondents said they were definitely, likely, or somewhat willing to do so; while 53.1% said they were definitely, likely, or somewhat unwilling to do so.”
“The biggest issue coming out of this study is that participants seemed worried about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization,” said lead author Jeanine Guidry, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture in the College of Humanities and Sciences and director of the Media+Health Lab at VCU, in a release.
Guidry said there were concerns about side effects.
“[Such concerns are] not unusual,” she said. “But we now also know that two of the vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — may have some expected side effects ... [and that] may make people hesitate to get the vaccine.”
The study found that younger people were more likely than older respondents to get the vaccine. It also found that white respondents were more likely than Black respondents to get the vaccine under emergency use authorization or regular Food and Drug Administration approval.
“That is something researchers have found in other previous vaccine studies as well, but it is more worrying with COVID-19 because we know that Black Americans are infected with COVID-19 significantly more frequently than white Americans, and they are also more likely to die from the virus,” Guidry said.
“Unfortunately, there is history of medical mistreatment of African Americans and individuals from low-income communities in the U.S.,” said co-author Bernard Fuemmeler, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy in the VCU School of Medicine, in a release.
To read the full study, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.