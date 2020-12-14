Shots fired in Petersburg, nearly 30 shell casings found

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 14, 2020 at 1:41 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 5:00 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating after getting a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near I-95 and South Crater Road.

In a tweet just after midnight Monday, police say they responded to the area of Myrick Avenue and King Avenue and found 28 shell casings in the road. Officers did not immediately find a victim at the scene, and are checking local hospitals for gunshot victims.

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Call (804) 732-4222 or leave a tip at P3tips.com.

