Richmond Recovers II grant application deadline extended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond announced the Richmond Recovers II grant application deadline has been extended.
The city also updated the grant guidelines to clarify that small businesses other than restaurants, retail, and beverage production are eligible to receive grant funds.
The Richmond Recovers II Grant Program is funded with $2 million from the city’s CARES Act appropriation and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond.
Grants in the amount of $15,000 will be awarded to small businesses.
Grant funds can be used to reimburse the costs of employee wages including:
- The cost of benefits
- Rent and utilities for commercial workspaces
- PPE and cleaning supplies
- E-commerce expenses
- Working capital
For more information on full program guidelines and eligibility requirements, click here.
Applications can be submitted online until 11:59 pm on Dec. 18.
