Richmond doctor: COVID-19 vaccine encouraged for all communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Virginia, it may take a while before they make it into the arms of most.
That’s because they’re being distributed to healthcare workers and nursing home residents first. And now, health experts are working to dispel concerns that the vaccine isn’t effective or safe for minorities. The concerns are due to long-standing beliefs in some of those communities.
“We’re not giving anyone a disease. We’re not doing anything of that sort. We’re trying to help individuals,” said Dr. Torino Jennings, who is the Chief Medical Officer for the Capital Area Health Network.
The group partners with the federal government to make sure all communities have access to quality health care. When it comes to coronavirus, there’s an issue he’s fighting.
“Minority patients have historically had issues with vaccines,” he admits.
Dr. Jennings points to the Tuskegee Study that started in 1932 and lasted 40 years. The government studied Black men who had Syphilis. The patients were told they were being treated for “bad blood,” but in reality, they did not receive adequate treatment at all. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control has a section devoted to this sad part of our history.
“It was just an opportunity for individuals to be given something to study them, this is not that…I do not think individuals are making a wise decision when they just blanketly say ‘I’m not going to take the vaccine. It’s not for me,’” he said.
Dr. Jennings fully supports COVID-19 vaccinations. Right now, his medical group is taking a close look at each of the brands being developed.
“When we offer it, we will be offering the vaccine that we have the most confidence in.”
This as the world rushes to save lives and bring this pandemic to a close.
“Black and Brown people are dying at a much higher rate from this virus, so if all Black and Brown people decide that they’re not going to take it and if all people, in general, decide that they’re not going to take it, are they doing what they can to help themselves?” Jennings asked.
He plans to get a shot in the arm himself.
