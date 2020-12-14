Police identify man killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday evening. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 11, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 1:54 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified the man killed in a crash Friday night.

Officers were called to the crash just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 near the 800 Block of Charter Colony Parkway.

Police say Randy S. Balch, 55, was driving a red pickup truck south on Charter Colony Parkway when he swerved into the northbound lane, colliding with a grey SUV.

Balch died at the scene, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

