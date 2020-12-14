Northam thanks Electoral College voters for doing their duty, as votes cast for Biden, Harris

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - It’s official – Virginia’s 13 electoral votes have been cast for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, after brief remarks from Governor Ralph Northam thanking the assembled members of the electoral college for doing their duty.
It’s the latest step on the path to the White House for Biden and Harris, as all 13 electors gathered in Richmond to confirm the election results.
The electors, from around the state, met in person at Virginia’s House of Delegates Chambers, with social distancing measures and masking in place. The event was closed to the public and moved quickly. Electors unanimously cast their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris with no dissent.
Elector Ellen J. Scott noted Virginia’s roles in electing the first Black governor in America, the first Black president, and now the first Black vice president, too.
“Today, we find ourselves facing a divisiveness, the enormity of which makes us shudder,” Scott said. “Once again, we in Virginia are at the forefront of the healing.”
Northam also appeared before the college officially cast their votes, thanking electors for being there.
“Every four years, this is our responsibility in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the voters in Virginia have spoken,” Northam said. “I wanted to thank the electors for being here, for braving the weather, and doing your duty.”
Northam also spent a portion of his brief remarks thanking election officials for the smooth election in the commonwealth despite such a challenging year, and the issues presented by COVID-19.
