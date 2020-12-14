News to Know for Dec. 14: Vaccines shipments begin; Restrictions start today; Chili peppers giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
A soaking rain today which likely doesn’t stop until 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.
A colder, more wintry storm is ahead on Wednesday with snow/ice impacts mainly west of Richmond.
Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon could be heavy at times. Much colder too. Temperatures steady in the low to mid-40s.
Police in Petersburg is investigating after getting a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near I-95 and South Crater Road.
In a tweet just after midnight Monday, police say they responded to the area of Myrick Avenue and King Avenue and found 28 shell casings in the road. Officers did not immediately find a victim at the scene and are checking local hospitals for gunshot victims.
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Call (804) 732-4222 or leave a tip at P3tips.com.
Two people are in the hospital as a result of a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 on Sunday afternoon.
Police said a dark-colored minivan, similar to a Dodge Caravan, was driving at a high rate of speed in the right lane of 64 East when the vehicle ran onto the right shoulder.
When the van moved back into the right lane, it struck a Toyota Camry. The collision caused the Camry to hit a Maxda CX9 in the left lane.
The Camry continued into the median, overturned and ejected the driver. The minivan did not stop.
Virginia State Police asks that anyone with information regarding this crash call 804-514-5088.
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history, one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.
Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced increased measures Thursday in the fight against coronavirus throughout the commonwealth, including a nightly curfew.
Starting Monday, Dec. 14, Northam’s modified “stay-at-home” order will include a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
Essential travel - obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work and seeking medical attention - will still be allowed during this time.
The governor was asked multiple times if this would be enforced, he said Virginians are “asked” to stay at home.
Hanover High School has suspended in-person learning for all students due to staffing constraints caused by COVID-19.
The change is effective immediately and continues through Dec. 18.
The division plans to reopen the high school on Jan. 4, 2021.
Hopewell schools are making plans to bring more students back in February.
During last week’s school board meeting, leaders made some changes to the return to in-person learning plans.
