Man found shot inside car on I-95 in Petersburg identified

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been identified after he died from gunshot wounds. He was found in a vehicle on I-95 in a median in Petersburg.
On Dec. 13 at 10:46 p.m., state police responded to a crash on I-95 north of the Wagner Road Exit in Petersburg.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with bullet holes in the median with an unresponsive driver.
Investigators determined the car was heading south on I-95 before it ran off the right side of the road, crossed back over the southbound lanes, ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail.
According to the investigation, the man, identified as Quintell Pulliam, 35, of Petersburg, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Pulliam was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle and they are working with other authorities are working to determine if this shooting is related to any other incidents in their jurisdiction.
The investigation is ongoing.
