Man found shot inside car in I-95 median in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has died from gunshot wounds after state police found him in a vehicle on I-95 in a median.
On Dec. 13 at 10:46 p.m., state police responded to a crash on I-95 north of the Wagner Road Exit in Petersburg.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they located a Sedan in the median with an unresponsive driver.
According to the investigation, the driver, a man, was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police provided aid until EMS arrived on the scene.
The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.