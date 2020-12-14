John Mercer Langston, pioneer in Black community, born on this day in Louisa

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in 1829, John Mercer Langston, a pioneer in the Black community, was born in Louisa County.
Langston graduated from Oberlin college in 1849 and in 1855 became township clerk of Brownhelm, Ohio, making him the first African-American popularly elected to office.
Among his many other accomplishments, Langston became the first Black president of what is now Virginia State University.
In 1888, he became the first Black congressman elected from Virginia.
