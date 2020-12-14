Forecast: A cold week with two big storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain today which likely doesn’t stop until 2 or 3 p.m. A colder, more wintry storm is ahead on Wednesday with snow/ice impacts mainly west of Richmond.
MONDAY: Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon, could be heavy at times. Much colder too. Temperatures steady in the low to mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-40s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially north and west of Richmond. RVA could start with some snow/ice but change to rain. A snow accumulation is possible toward Louisa, Fluvanna. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s (Precipitation Chance close to 100%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
