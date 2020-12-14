Forecast: A cold week with two big storms

First Alert Weather Day WEDNESDAY for ice/snow potential, especially West of Richmond

A Cold week with two big storms
By Andrew Freiden | December 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 10:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain today which likely doesn’t stop until 2 or 3 p.m. A colder, more wintry storm is ahead on Wednesday with snow/ice impacts mainly west of Richmond.

MONDAY: Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon, could be heavy at times. Much colder too. Temperatures steady in the low to mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially north and west of Richmond. RVA could start with some snow/ice but change to rain. A snow accumulation is possible toward Louisa, Fluvanna. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s (Precipitation Chance close to 100%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.