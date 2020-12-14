Diversity Richmond hosting holiday food drive this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diversity Richmond is hosting a holiday food drive on Saturday with the goal of helping 500 families.
The food drive will be on Dec. 19 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Diversity Richmond’s parking lot along Sherwood Avenue.
“The drive is open to everyone who is facing food needs,” said Diversity Richmond Board Chair, Luise Farmer, in a release. “This has been a difficult year for everyone and Diversity wants to help.”
The drive is contact-free with participants having their trunks filled with supplies for the week.
“We hope to help at least 500 families,” said Farmer. Our past two drives have been very successful as we anticipate this one being.”
Feed More is providing fresh vegetables, frozen chickens and hams. Dovin Property Management, Diamonds Direct, Mongrel and Diversity Richmond donors are also sponsoring the event.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.