Deceased man identified after being found outside of Southside residence
By Hannah Eason | December 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 1:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say the man who was found dead outside of a Southside residence on Saturday morning has been identified.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Concord Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway, for reports of a man down at about 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Detectives located Allen Frazier unresponsive on the steps of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

