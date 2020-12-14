Deceased man identified after being found outside of Southside residence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say the man who was found dead outside of a Southside residence on Saturday morning has been identified.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Concord Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway, for reports of a man down at about 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Detectives located Allen Frazier unresponsive on the steps of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
