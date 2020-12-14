CIAA calls off basketball season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - The CIAA has opted to cancel its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons, citing growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. Women’s volleyball has been called off as well.
The league’s basketball campaign was set to begin on January 9.
“We all want to have a season, and we want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a season,” said Virginia State University President and CIAA Board Chair Dr. Makola Abdullah in an issued statement. “However, the data, which changes almost daily, does not support such a decision. The potential risk outweighs the desire to play.”
This impacts Virginia Union and Virginia State, though the Trojans opted out of the men’s and women’s basketball campaigns back on December 1. Panthers’ men’s head coach Jay Butler and women’s head coach Tierra Terry were both unavailable for comment upon request as of Monday night.
The conference says that it will still hold a number of virtual events for alumni, students and fans during the last week of February, which coincides with when the CIAA Tournament would have been held.
The CIAA has yet to hold sports this school year. Back in October, the league announced it would be cancelling the football season and would not be holding it in the spring. A decision regarding spring sports will be made at a later date.
