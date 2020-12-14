Chesterfield County schools’ virtual learning on two-hour delay

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools announced virtual learning will be operating on a two-hour delay this morning due to a Google outage.
The two-hour delay is for students in Cohorts 2-4.
Cohort 1 students (Level 2 special education) will report on time.
The school district says they will be evaluating Google’s services, which support their email and Google Meets environments and will follow up with any additional information as necessary.
