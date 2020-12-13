VSP searching for hit-and-run driver after I-64 crash injures two people

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital as a result of a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a crash at mile marker 180, Gaskins Road, in Henrico County around 12:42 p.m.
Police said a dark-colored minivan, similar to a Dodge Caravan, was driving at a high rate of speed in the right lane of 64 East when the vehicle ran onto the right shoulder.
When the van moved back into the right lane, it struck at Toyota Camry. The collision caused the Camry to hit a Maxda CX9 in the left lane.
The Camry continued into the median, overturned and ejected the driver. The minivan did not stop.
The driver of the Mazda, a 73-year-old woman, and the driver of the Toyota, a 37-year-old man, were both transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
Virginia State Police asks that anyone with information regarding this crash to call 804-514-5088.
