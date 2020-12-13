UVA researchers and facilities workers test wastewater to track spread of COVID-19

“If someone is symptomatic, they often will be diagnosed and they will be confined, so they are not contributing to the transmission to the disease because they are confined, while the a-symptomatic cases are still continuing to the spread,” said Heman Shakeri, an associate professor at UVA’s School of Data Science. “We want to have a good representation of people who are still shedding the virus, and the sewage data is good at providing that for us.”