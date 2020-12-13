Three Va. Republicans joined failed Texas lawsuit challenging presidential election result

By Ariana Figueroa | December 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 4:56 PM

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday turned aside a Texas lawsuit that sought to derail the presidential election results from four battleground states, despite pressure on the justices from President Donald Trump on social media.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” according to the unsigned court order. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

A second paragraph from Justice Samuel Alito that was joined by Justice Clarence Thomas stated: “In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

More than half of the Republicans in the U.S. House had signed on to back a brief put forth earlier this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, including Virginia Reps. Ben Cline, R-Rockbridge, Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Rob Wittman, R-Montross. Griffith, whose name was originally missing from the brief, called it “well-written and persuasive” in a statement.

Outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, who lost seat to GOP challenger Bob Good this year, accused his Republican colleagues of going along with a misinformation campaign just to preserve their standing with Trump voters.

“I think there’s some fear,” Riggleman said in an appearance on CNN Friday morning. “I think there’s some desperation.”

