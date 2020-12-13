RPD arrests 2 for vandalism on VCU campus

Richmond police released this photo in connection to vandalism on near VCU's Rhoads Residence Hall. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Hannah Eason | December 13, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 2:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested two people on Friday night after a group walked from the Robert E. Lee circle to VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

Police said the group was marching, and two individuals vandalized Rhoads Hall, a VCU residence hall at 710 W. Franklin St.

Jasmine Bates was arrested by VCU police and charged with vandalism.

Jasmine Bates (Source: Richmond Police Department)

Lavier Pounds was charged with vandalism and failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor.

Demomse Wyatt was issued a reckless driving ticket near the residence building.

