RPD arrests 2 for vandalism on VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested two people on Friday night after a group walked from the Robert E. Lee circle to VCU’s Monroe Park campus.
Police said the group was marching, and two individuals vandalized Rhoads Hall, a VCU residence hall at 710 W. Franklin St.
Jasmine Bates was arrested by VCU police and charged with vandalism.
Lavier Pounds was charged with vandalism and failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor.
Demomse Wyatt was issued a reckless driving ticket near the residence building.
